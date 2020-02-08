Mays scores career-high 30 in No. 18 LSU OT loss to No. 10 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 18 LSU men’s basketball dropped a heartbreaker to No. 10 Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 8.
LSU (17-6, 8-2 SEC) fell 91-90 in overtime to No. 10 Auburn (21-2, 8-2 SEC).
Senior Skylar Mays led LSU with a career-high 30 points. He also had eight assists and seven rebounds. Mays was 10-of-10 from the free throw line.
Darius Days added 19 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford each chipped in 12 points.
Samir Doughty led Auburn with 26 points. He was 5-of-11 on 3-pointers. J’Von McCormick added 23 points including the game winner with only a few ticks left on the clock. Devan Cambridge finished with 21 points.
LSU led 42-30 at halftime but Auburn clawed its way back in the second half behind clutch shooting, especially from beyond the arc to tie it at 74-74 at the end of regulation and force overtime.
In overtime, LSU was down 86-79 before taking the 90-89 lead with :09 left on a dunk by Emmitt Williams. McCormick was able to drive the lane and lay the ball up with :0.1 left on the clock.
Auburn was 18-of-44 on 3-pointers is the game.
