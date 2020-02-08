NOPD investigating homicide in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department on the scene of a homicide in New Orleans East.
Police responded to the 0-10 block of West Ridge Court for a call of shots fired. Then officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
