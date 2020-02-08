Your Weekend Parade Forecast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The weekend parade forecast is looking relatively dry and a bit warmer.
Expect a few morning showers on Saturday as clouds begin to roll in. By the afternoon hours when the parades kick off it will be a mixture of sun and clouds. Any morning showers should dissipate as we approach noon. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s.
Sunday gets even better if you like warmer weather as highs surge into the 70s. There will be more sun than clouds in that Sunday forecast with no chance for rain. It will be a bit more humid though.
