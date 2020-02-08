Zack: Periods of sun and clouds this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s not going to be as nice as Friday but this weekend will certainly be an okay weather weekend as parade season kicks into high gear.
Get ready for warmer temperatures though as the cold air is on retreat and warmer, more humid air is ready to move back in. You will start to notice the changes on this Saturday as some clouds are back and there is the chance for a spotty sprinkle during the morning hours. Overall any rain will not cause any issues as most of us just see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s.
Sunday will bring an increased breeze and more humid weather as we head back to the 70s for afternoon highs. It will be dry though and that’s the most important thing as we enter parade season.
Next week is looking stormy at times with nearly every day heading for the warm middle to upper 70s. I’m thinking Monday and again Thursday look to bring the best chance for storms before a front possibly sweeps all of the mess out of here come the end of the week. That would certainly be great news considering the slate of parades going into next weekend. More on that as we get closer.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.