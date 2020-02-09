Joe Burrow wouldn’t come to Cincinnati? His dad responds

“You want to go No. 1, but you also want to go to a great organization that’s committed to winning, committed to winning Super Bowls,” Burrow said on the Dan Patrick Show. “There’s a lot of factors that go into it. My dream always has been to play in the NFL. And the fact that I’m sitting on here, being in the conversation as the No. 1 pick, is honestly crazy to me. Watching the draft growing up - watching the guys walk out and hold their jerseys. There’s a lot of things that go into it, but it’s a huge honor.”