Joe Burrow wouldn’t come to Cincinnati? His dad responds

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some of the buzz around likely No. 1 pick Joe Burrow and the idea that he might not want to come to Cincinnati has become a thing again over the national airwaves.
“Not sure where that information is coming from,” Joe Burrow’s father Jimmy said in a text to FOX19 NOW on Wednesday. “We are all excited that Joe has put himself in a position to be considered as a possible high draft choice.”
Burrow’s camp continues to stand by the fact that Burrow would be more than happy to play for the Bengals if selected No. 1 overall.
The national narrative heated up again recently after Burrow joined the Dan Patrick Show and hinted at wanting to play for an organization committed to winning and winning big.
“You want to go No. 1, but you also want to go to a great organization that’s committed to winning, committed to winning Super Bowls,” Burrow said on the Dan Patrick Show. “There’s a lot of factors that go into it. My dream always has been to play in the NFL. And the fact that I’m sitting on here, being in the conversation as the No. 1 pick, is honestly crazy to me. Watching the draft growing up - watching the guys walk out and hold their jerseys. There’s a lot of things that go into it, but it’s a huge honor.”
The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday, April 23, in Las Vegas.
