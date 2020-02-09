Loved ones share impact testimony during Joekel sentencing

EDGARD, La. (WVUE) - It was a solemn day for those in the courtroom Saturday as one by one witnesses shared emotional, personal testimony about their loved ones. This, in an effort to determine whether 35-year-old Kyle Joekel will be put to death for the murder of two St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Deputies.
Some of the impact testimony the jury heard was from colleagues of two of the deputies killed, Jeremy Triche and Brandon Neilson.
They took the courtroom back to that day in 2012 when the two deputies were killed during an ambush at a Laplace mobile home park.
Triche’s parents testified their property was close by. The pair were outside when they heard the gunshots that killed their son ring out.
“You find a place with the least amount of pain and you live there,” said Mike Triche.
That’s what Triche shared with told the courtroom when the prosecution asked whether he’s found comfort.
Other family members also shared their continuing struggle of grief as the state showed photos od the niece Triche never got to meet and his growing son he’ll never teach to play baseball.
“My biggest fear is our daughter not knowing her daddy,” said Neilson’s wife Danielle sharing a similar sentiment about their child.
While the state’s sentencing witnesses described the men they were, the defense worked to paint a picture of Kyle Joekel’s childhood, offering insight into his family dynamic, including the abuse he and his relatives allegedly suffered at the hands of his grandmother.
They showed a photo of Kyle as a boy posing with his award-winning sweet potato in Nebraska, several of Kyle and his older sister and young Kyle resting on a bed with a gun.
“Every boy with a pickup had a gun rack,” said Kyle’s sister Kady.
She said it also wasn’t uncommon for kids as young as 10 to have one and know how to use it.
The family’s pastor told jurors Kyle has a problem with alcohol, having started drinking in high school.
When the defense team called Kyle’s father, Ken, to the stand, he was visibly unnerved.
“It’s a sad day,” said Ken choking back tears. “I don’t want to be here.”
He spoke of him and his son’s previously strained relationship and their now regular conversations.
“He knows the Bible well,” said Ken. “He’d make a good preacher if he ever got out.”
This as the state tried to highlight Joekel’s nuclear family and father’s intention to raise him right.
Though steady sniffling could be heard throughout the day’s testimony, at times laughter broje through, as loved ones reflected on happier times.
Court will reconvene Sunday at 9 a.m.
