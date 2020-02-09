Man shot in thigh in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one man injured.
Police were called to the 7700 block of Read Boulevard just before 11 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimerstoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.