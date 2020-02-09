Nicondra: A great finish to the weekend, but rain on the way

High pressure in control is allowing for for great parade weather this weekend. Sunday will continue to be nice with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 70s during the day. There will be a change late Sunday with an increase in moisture. Rain moves into the region late Sunday night into Monday morning. High moisture content sticks around through the week. Several pulses will push through allowing for rounds of rain. A cold front will finally push through Thursday allowing us to dry out for a bit.