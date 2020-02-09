No. 9 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 22 Oregon State and Arizona State

LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 8, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 7:22 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (WAFB) - The No. 9 LSU gymnastics team outscored No. 22 Oregon St. and Arizona St. at a meet in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The Tigers (5-2) finished with a 196.800 to Oregon State’s 196.700 and Arizona State’s 195.600.

“I thought we handled this meet and had great focus today,” said co-head coach D-D Breaux. “We had 24 routines and I am encouraged about today and the depth we built. There were some strong events in what was similar to a regional meet. This prepared us mentally, physically and emotionally for a meets down the road.”

Freshman Kiya Johnson won another all-around title. She finished with a score of 39.575. She led on beam with a 9.875. Johnson and senior Kennedi Edney each had a score of 9.90 on floor. Johnson also had a 9.90 on vault. She and fellow freshman Kai Rivers then each scored a 9.90 on bars.

