NOPD investigating shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh District that has left one man injured.
Police say the shooting occurred in the intersection of North I-10 Service Rd. at Mayo Boulevard around 11:23 p.m., and confirmed the shooting at 11:55 p.m.
The male victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, according to authorities.
His condition is unknown at this time.
