NOPD investigating shooting in New Orleans East
By Jade Myers | February 9, 2020 at 1:03 AM CST - Updated February 9 at 1:04 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh District that has left one man injured.

Police say the shooting occurred in the intersection of North I-10 Service Rd. at Mayo Boulevard around 11:23 p.m., and confirmed the shooting at 11:55 p.m.

The male victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, according to authorities.

His condition is unknown at this time.

