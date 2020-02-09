Walk-off HR propels No. 11 LSU softball over OSU on second day of Tiger Classic

The Tigers got off to a fast start, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning off a Georgia Clark home run that also scored Aliyah Andrews. In the second inning, Taylor Pleasants scored on a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-0. In the fourth inning, Ciara Briggs reached on an error by the second baseman, allowing both Taylor Tidwell and Briggs to score to make it 5-0.