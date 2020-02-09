Walk-off HR propels No. 11 LSU softball over OSU on second day of Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU softball team was back in action Friday, Feb. 7 for the 10th annual Tiger Classic.
The Tigers welcomed No. 13 Oklahoma State and Florida A&M to Tiger Park for a weekend tournament.
The Tigers and Cowgirls battled closely throughout the game but it was LSU making the final play to secure the victory.
LSU (4-0) took the 3-2 win on a walk-off solo home run by Taylor Pleasants in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Maribeth Gorsuch commanded the circle and picked up her first win of the season. She allowed two runs on just two hits and struck out seven batters.
The Cowgirls got on the board first in the third inning. The Tigers responded in the bottom of the inning when Shelbi Sunseri was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Aliyah Andrews crossed home plate to tie it at 1-1.
Sydney Pennington went yard in the top of the sixth to give OSU the 2-1 lead. Once again, LSU responded in the bottom of the inning on a double by Ciara Briggs that plated Taylor Tidwell to tie it up at 2-2.
Then, in the bottom of the seventh with one out and no one on, Pleasants got hold of a pitch and sent it over the left center field wall for the win.
LSU (3-0) came away with another shutout win by beating Florida A&M (0-2), 8-0 in five innings.
The Tigers got off to a fast start, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning off a Georgia Clark home run that also scored Aliyah Andrews. In the second inning, Taylor Pleasants scored on a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-0. In the fourth inning, Ciara Briggs reached on an error by the second baseman, allowing both Taylor Tidwell and Briggs to score to make it 5-0.
Then, in the fifth inning, Tidwell hit a triple to right center that scored Pleasants and Raeleen Gutierrez. Later in the inning, Briggs singled down the left field line to send Tidwell home to make it 8-0.
Shelbi Sunseri picked up her second win of the season. She allowed just one hit in five innings. She struck out six batters.
LSU (2-0) was able to come away with the 1-0 win over Oklahoma State (0-1) in the tournament opener.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning. Savannah Stewart got a lead-off single to right centerfield and made it to second on a wild pitch. Georgia Clark hit a single through the left side and Stewart crossed home plate.
Shelby Wickersham allowed four hits in six innings of work. She struck out four batters. Ali Kilponen once again was called upon at the end of the game and picked up her second save of the season.
LSU is hosting the tournament after a win against Central Arkansas, 3-2. Junior Shelbi Sunseri started in the circle and was awarded the win. In six innings of work, she gave up two runs and struck out one batter. Ali Kilponen closed the game and earned a save. Sophomore Georgia Clark blasted a solo home run in the third inning.
