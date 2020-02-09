Zack: Back to 70 degree weather

Going through the upcoming work week, a heavy rain event will develop to our north as a front stalls thus keeping us stuck in the humidity and warmth for several days. The good news is the heavy rainfall is likely to fall well north of our area so rain chances will stay rather low until the front begins moving again. That looks to be on Wednesday into Wednesday night when probably the best storm chance of the week moves in. Highs through Wednesday will be flirting with 80 each and every afternoon.