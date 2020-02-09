Zack: Back to 70 degree weather

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - If you like warm weather then the next few days are for you as the 70s make a return to the forecast today and they look to stick around through much of the upcoming work week.
Sunday will start with plentiful sunshine although as the day goes on we will likely see clouds begin to build around the area. We remain dry though and that’s the most important part of a parade forecast. Highs today make a nice jump into the lower 70s as the southeasterly breeze begins to kick up.
Rain chances hold for the weekend but as you go back to work on Monday we will start to see spotty rain develop around the area. About a 40% coverage is expected for Monday as we remain generally cloudy with a humid, southerly breeze.
Going through the upcoming work week, a heavy rain event will develop to our north as a front stalls thus keeping us stuck in the humidity and warmth for several days. The good news is the heavy rainfall is likely to fall well north of our area so rain chances will stay rather low until the front begins moving again. That looks to be on Wednesday into Wednesday night when probably the best storm chance of the week moves in. Highs through Wednesday will be flirting with 80 each and every afternoon.
By the end of the week the front sweeps by sending drier and cooler air into the region. Hopefully we can carry that weather into next weekend’s parades.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.