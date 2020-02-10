Amkor Technology: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $99.1 million.
The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.
The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $120.9 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.05 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion.
Amkor Technology shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.55, a climb of 38% in the last 12 months.
