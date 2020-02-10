Bruce: Rain Chances Return Through Mid-Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Rain chances increase across the area today through at least Thursday. Expect a stretch of warm and moist conditions across the region for the next several days. A southwest flow in the upper levels will keep moisture high. Temperatures hover in the upper 70s during the day and in the mid to upper 60s overnight. Several passing waves will trigger rounds of rain through the middle of the week. A front should finally push through by Thursday allowing drier conditions to move in by Friday. Big first parade weekend is ahead, we will keep you updated as we get a bit closer.