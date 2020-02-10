City investigates gas odor in Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in the Lower Garden District have been complaining about the odor of gasoline in the area of Magazine St. and Jackson Ave.
The New Orleans Fire Department, New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board Environmental and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality are investigating the problem.
They believe the odor is coming from the sewer system in the area and is likely being caused by a VOC (volatile organic compound) in the sewer system.
The NOFD Haz-Mat Unit, S&WB Environmental and LADEQ are continuing to investigate the possible origin and responsible party.
“It has also been determined that there is no risk of exposure to our waterways and that the VOC levels have decreased dramatically to minuet levels since originally being reported Friday, February 7,” a city spokesperson said.
The results of a leak test conducted at a gas station near this intersection were negative, ruling them out as a possible source.
