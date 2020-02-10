Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Myah Taylor scored 16 points in the final 12 minutes to help No. 8 Mississippi State rally for a 69-57 victory over No. 16 Texas A&M. The Aggies kept their lead around double digits for the better part of 10 minutes before Taylor came alive. She had a steal and then scored eight straight points for the Bulldogs. Texas A&M went from scoring 26 points in the second quarter to scoring 20 points the entire second half. Kayla Wells and N’dea Jones led the Aggies with 16 points each. Rickea Jackson had 21 points to lead Mississippi State.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won the pole for NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500. Stenhouse turned a lap at 194.582 mph to put his new Chevrolet Camaro on the pole for next Sunday's race. Stenhouse is making his debut with JTG-Daugherty Racing after Roush Fenway Racing abruptly fired him late last year. Alex Bowman earned the second starting spot in the Daytona 500 as only the top two positions are set in time trials. The rest of the starting order will be determined by qualifying races Thursday. Hendrick Motorsports powered the fastest four cars.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kyrin Galloway scored 19 points and James Dickey had a double-double and UNC Greensboro overran Samford 95-67. The Spartans established a 25-17 lead in the first 10 minutes before a 13-2 run created a 19-point lead. Jalen Dupree followed with a three-point play and Robert Allen scored a 3-pointer and jump shot to bring Samford within 38-27 with 5:07 before halftime but they never got closer. Dickey scored 13 points with 16 rebounds. Allen scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Samford. Donte Tatum scored 11 and Jalen Dupree 10.