Hundreds attend memorial service for former St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds of people filed into Mandeville’s Church of the King to remember former St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister who died last week from a recurrence of cancer.
Brister was remembered as a strong but gracious woman who accomplished much for her Parish.
Many are still shocked and saddened by the speed of Brister’s death.
They came from across the North Shore and the region to pay tribute to a woman who was a leader in Saint Tammany Parish politics for 20 years.
“Pat Brister was born an original and died in original,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said.
Brister died last week after a recurrence of cancer which she thought she had beaten.
“It’s just a shocker that Pat went down as quickly after finding out her cancer had returned after 10 years of being cancer-free and it came back with a vengeance,” Maura Donahue, a friend who also serves on the US Chamber of Commerce, said.
Brister‘s sons and grandchildren served as pallbearers today as she was remembered for a long list of achievements.
Former President Bush appointed her as a UN ambassador on women’s issues.
Brister was the first chairwoman of the state Republican party and served two terms on the parish council as well as two terms as Parrish president up until last month.”It’s a sad day for St Tammany she did more things for St Tammany than anybody I’ve known,” St.Tammany councilman Steve Stefancik said.
Among her accomplishments was carving out the mental healthcare facility called Safe Haven after the state decided to close the Southeast Louisiana hospital.
“I think Pat’s legacy will be Safe Haven she took a gut punch and made it a blessing for the North Shore and the entire state,” former State Senator Jack Donahue said.
With the help of a US senator, Brister is also credited with getting $25 million recently for widening I 12 after a series of deadly accidents.
“Our lives are like a vapor...here today gone tomorrow. Sitting in church 5 weeks ago, and now with God,” Church Of The King Pastor Steve Robinson said.
“She was a light, may it continue to shine," New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond said.
“Rest in peace Pat Brister and please save me a seat,” St. Tammany school superintendent Trey Folse said.
This was a public remembrance for Brister at Church of the King. A more personal service for family and friends will be held Wednesday. Pat Brister was 73.
