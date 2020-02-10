LSU men’s basketball No. 25 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are ranked for the third consecutive in the AP Poll. The latest version has the Tigers at the No. 25 spot.
The Tigers will host Missouri at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will also be televised on the SEC Network as well.
AP Top 25 Feb. 10, 2020
Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous
1, Baylor (21-1), 1,583, 1
2, Gonzaga (25-1), 1,546, 2
3, Kansas (20-3), 1,450, 3
4, San Diego State (24-0), 1,422, 4
5, Louisville (21-3), 1,331, 5
6, Dayton (21-2), 1,255, 6
7, Duke (20-3), 1,211, 7
8, Florida State (20-3), 1,170, 8
9, Maryland (19-4), 1,057, 9
10, Seton Hall (18-5), 1,013, 12
11, Auburn (21-2), 998, 11
12, Kentucky (18-5), 853, 15
13, Penn State (18-5), 787, 22
14, West Virginia (18-5), 721, 13
15, Villanova (17-6), 581, 10
16, Colorado (19-5), 567, 24
17, Oregon (18-6), 497, 14
18, Marquette (17-6), 425, NR
19, Butler (18-6), 414, 19
20, Houston (19-5), 402, 25
21, Iowa (17-7), 374, 17
22, Illinois (16-7), 235, 20
23, Creighton (18-6), 213, 21
24, Texas Tech (15-8), 169, NR
25, LSU (17-6), 160, 18
