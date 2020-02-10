Nicondra: More clouds and rain move in through mid-week

Cloudy skies and showers will continue into the middle of the week. Warm and humid air settles in proving fuel for increased rain coverage through most of the week. A warm, moist flow in the upper levels out of the southwest will push several disturbances past the region allowing for rainy periods. Late Wednesday into Thursday should be the heaviest rain as a line develops ahead of a cold front the will push some cooler and drier air through the region. The dry weather will not stick around long with moisture returning for the weekend.