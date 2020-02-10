New Orleans East residents enjoy inaugural Krewe of Nefertiti parade

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Residents in New Orleans East are anxious to have the Krewe of Nefertiti return next year after what they are calling a successful inaugural ride.
It is the first time a parade has rolled in the area in nearly 20 years.
All of the music, all of the throws and all of the excitement of Carnival is back in New Orleans East.
“I think it’s fun and it’s cool because we’ve never had a Mardi Gras parade down here.”
At least not in nine-year-old Alonzo’s lifetime.
1992 was the last time a parade rolled in New Orleans East.
Regardless of why its been so long, the Krewe of Nefertiti chose this route for its inaugural parade.
Based in New Orleans East and established in 2018, the all-female krewe aims to serve the community through volunteer work, fundraising and celebration.
“A real parade. My baby was catching stuff. We didn’t see the whole parade. We caught half of it but she still has a lot of stuff. She’s excited.”
And most of the kids were.
But some community members, like youth advocate Anthony Jackson Jr., believes the event also delivered on another level.
“Give the young people an outlet, something positive, something to look forward to in the community and this was an awesome event.”
The bands were local, representing New Orleans East. Many of the members, Jackson knows and mentors.
Residents hope the parade will help pave way for progress in their neighborhood drawing more attention to what New Orleans East has to offer.
The 200 member Krewe of Nefertiti honored New Orleans East philanthropist Jessica Dupart as grand marshal.
