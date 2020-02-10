TODAY: Public memorial service for former St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) -Loved ones will gather Monday to say their final goodbyes to former St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Church of the King located at 22205 Little Creek Road in Mandeville.
A memorial service follows at noon.
Brister died a week ago at 73-years-old
Her long political career began when she got involved at her children’s school.
Brister was a mother of five children who first began her political career at the grassroots level serving as president of the PTA at Mandeville’s Our Lady of the Lake School.
Brister rose through the ranks of Republican Party politics becoming the states first GOP party chairwoman and serving as the president of the parish council before being elected to two terms as parish president.
