Air of Uncertainty: Meeting Tuesday to address Denka-Dupont plant emissions

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) -Congressman Cedric Richmond says regulatory agencies need to be more transparent about the Denka-Dupont rubber plant in Laplace and its emissions.
But residents say they’d rather see actions as opposed to empty promises.
Residents will meet Tuesday at the Tchoupitoulas Chapel in Reserve Tuesday with representatives from Richmond’s office and the EPA.
The EPA recommends plants keep chloroprene emissions below .02 micrograms per cubic meter level as the CDC has labeled chloroprene a likely carcinogen.
There’s a new air quality monitoring program called “S-PODS”, which will monitor chloroprene spikes in the air as opposed to continuously gathering data.
Representative Cedric Richmond says he will now become more involved.
He believes the plant should abide by the .02 micrograms per cubic meter recommendation.
He says the new monitoring program is a good start while residents say they’re ready for action.
Richmond is planning a larger public meeting with the DEQ and the EPA. A date isn’t yet set.
