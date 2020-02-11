Burglary suspect arrested after doorbell camera alerts homeowner

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old was arrested after a Lafourche Parish homeowner’s doorbell camera sent her an alert.
A spokesman for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says around 11:20 p.m Monday a resident in the 3100 block of LA Highway 308 in Raceland received an alert from her doorbell camera.
Upon checking the camera, she saw a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and called police.
When officers arrived, they reviewed the video and saw the suspect attempting to break into the woman’s car vehicle parked under a carport.
Within minutes another deputy in the area located a man fitting the description riding a bicycle. Deputies contacted the man who was later identified as Fulwiley.
After confirming Fulwiley was the subject in the video, he was taken into custody.
Fulwiley was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Criminal Trespassing and Attempted Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.