Carjacking, shooting leaves one person injured, NOPD releases surveillance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a carjacking incident that occurred on Friday (Feb. 7).
Around 11:13 p.m., the victim was exiting a gas station and approaching his vehicle located in the 1900 block of Newton Street when the suspect threatened him with a gun, police said.
The suspect fired the gun and hit the victim in the back. The suspect grabbed the victim’s keys and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle in an unknown direction. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.
The victim’s vehicle is described as a gold or tan 2016 Hyundai Tucson and bears Louisiana license plate 208DFJ.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or suspect’s location is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP. NOPD advises citizens to NOT approach this suspect; he is considered armed and dangerous.
