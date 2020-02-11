Dense fog advisory; temps to be near 80 degrees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After patchy morning fog burns off, temperatures will once again be near 80 for Today and Wednesday. Not much rain is expected outside of a passing rain shower. A cold front brings a better chance for rain overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.
It will be breezy and cooler behind the front with temperatures dropping into the 50s for Thursday and Friday.
Parades resume on Friday and continue into Sunday. It looks dry until Sunday. This will be the next rain threat. Right now it’s too early to say how wet but some rain is expected at some point during the day. Stay tuned for updates.
