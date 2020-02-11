Houma police seek woman missing for two weeks

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Houma police are asking the public for help in locating a missing person from the area for almost two weeks.
Anita Hoffpauir, 30, was last seen Jan. 23 in the 1100 blk. of Lafayette St.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the location of Hoffpauir is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371.
A tip can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.
Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.