Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JOHN LEWIS-NAACP AWARD
Congressman Lewis to receive NAACP honor at awards show
ATLANTA (AP) — The NAACP is honoring John Lewis for his Congressional service and long history as a civil rights activist. The nation's oldest civil rights organization was set to announce Tuesday that it will bestow the Chairman's Award on Lewis later this month at its annual arts and entertainment awards show. The 79-year-old Democrat announced in December that he has advanced pancreatic cancer. Lewis is the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
AP-US-PRISON-UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi inmate death toll rises amid emergency extension
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Another Mississippi inmate has died. And, the governor is extending an order allowing quick spending to try to fix prison problems. At least 16 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December. A coroner says no foul play is expected in the death Monday. An autopsy will be done. The Justice Department is investigating Mississippi prisons that have been rocked by violence. Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday extended an emergency order issued by his predecessor last month. Many jobs for Mississippi prison guards are unfilled. Health inspections have found recurring problems, including clogged toilets and moldy showers.
HOUSE FIRE-MISSISSIPPI
Electrical issue in attic started house fire that killed 7
CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi fire marshal says a house fire that killed seven people was accidental and it started with an electrical issue in the attic. The fire happened early Saturday in the Jackson suburb of Clinton. A mother and her six children died. A city spokesman says the father suffered from smoke inhalation and was injured trying to save the family. Mike Chaney doubles as state fire marshal and insurance commissioner. Chaney says Monday that there were no working smoke alarms in the home. He says investigators believe metal bars on the windows “played a small role in the deaths.”
SOUTHERN STORMS-FLOODING
Downpours cause flooding across Deep South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Roads are covered by flash floods and some schools are closing early after hours of heavy rains across the Deep South. Dozens of roads were under water in low-lying areas across the Tennessee Valley on Monday, and cars crept along flooded streets in downtown Birmingham. The heaviest rains fell across Mississippi and Alabama. But flash flood watches and warnings stretched from eastern Texas into the western Carolinas. The weather service says more than 2 inches of rain has fallen in some areas, and another 4 inches is possible by Tuesday afternoon. Parts of the region are still soggy from heavy rains last week.
AP-US-MISSISSIPPI-SHOOTINGS
Jury being chosen for trial of man charged with killing 8
HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Jury selection is taking place in the death penalty trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Mississippi. Willie Cory Godbolt said he was sorry while a reporter was recording him after the May 2017 killings. Jurors are being chosen at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando. They will be taken 285 miles south to hear the trial at a courthouse in Magnolia, not far from where the killings occurred in Lincoln County. Godbolt pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including murder and capital murder. His attorney told the judge Godbolt is not expected to use an insanity defense.
UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT ARRESTED
University leader resigns after bust in prostitution sting
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The president of Jackson State University has resigned after he was arrested in a prostitution sting in central Mississippi. The police chief in the Jackson suburb of Clinton said Monday that 57-year-old William Bynum Jr. was among 17 people arrested during the weekend. The Mississippi university system said Monday said Bynum submitted his resignation and it took effect immediately. Bynum is charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana. He had been president of Jackson State since 2017. Another Jackson State administrator, Thomas Hudson, has been named interim president.