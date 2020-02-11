LSU scheduled to open 2022 season playing Florida State in the Superdome

"We are so excited to bring yet another thrilling kickoff game to Orlando, and we look forward to hosting college football fans from around the globe for this incredible matchup," Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said of the 2023 game. "Events like these have a profound impact on the Central Florida community, and we can't wait to show the student-athletes, coaches, families and supporters of our longstanding partners in Tallahassee and Baton Rouge what makes Orlando one of the country's top neutral-site destinations."