LSU women’s basketball takes down Missouri
LSU Women's Basketball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 11, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 2:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team got past Missouri at the PMAC on Monday.

LSU (17-5, 7-3 SEC) took down Missouri (6-18, 3-8 SEC), 66-58.

Faustine Aifuwa led the Lady Tigers with a season-high 19 points. She also tied a career-high for rebounds with 16. Jaelyn Richard-Harris added 14 points. Khayla Pointer chipped in 12.

Missouri jumped out to the 17-12 lead at the end of the first quarter but LSU battled back to tie it at the end of the third and dominated the fourth quarter.

