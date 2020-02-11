NASA administrator visits Stennis Space Center

KILN, Ms (WVUE) - NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine stopped at the Stennis Space Center on Monday, Feb. 10 to deliver the State of NASA address. Stennis plays an important role in America’s space program.
Bridenstine said President Trump’s proposed FY ’2021 budget invests in America’s future in space.
Stennis will test the 212-foot tall "core stage”. It is an orange-colored cylinder installed on the BS-test stand on Stennis’ property. It was built at the NASA Michoud facility in New Orleans.
Randy Galloway, Deputy Director of Stennis said the core stage is critical to the Artemis Program.
“Well, first thing we’ve to get it all hooked up and make sure that everything doesn’t leak and all the electrical parts are talking to each other then we go through some checks with that and then we will later on this spring, early summer we will put propellant in there,” Galloway said.
He said the core stage will be hot-fired and tested for 500 seconds.
