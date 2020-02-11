Nicondra: Humid weather sticks around

More unseasonably warm temperatures with many locations reaching 80 by early afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday shows a similar trend. While we have plenty of moisture around we can expect only a few passing rain showers. Late Wednesday a cold front increases rain chances overnight into early Thursday morning. Behind the front temperatures drop into the 50s for Thursday and Friday with breezy and cool conditions under cloudy skies.
Parade season is now in full swing. Friday and Saturday look pretty pleasant right now. Sunday is the day to watch. There is a chance we see some wet weather, but it’s still too early to pinpoint. Keep up with the forecast through the week on Fox 8 and with the Fox 8 Weather App.