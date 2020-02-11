Overtime Podcast #135 - As The Taysom World Turns & Ambush Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ offseason of quarterback conversation continues with interesting comments from Taysom Hill about his future as a franchise quarterback. Sean Fazende makes sense of the latest developments.
Fazende on Hill’s message this offseason:
“Taysom Hill is not a ‘Hey, they had better hire me or hey, they had better do this for me...or else’ type of guy. He’s just not that type of guy and honestly, he’s very self-aware and he knows where he’s at but he’s also a confident that believes he’s on the trajectory to be a starting quarterback, which is exactly what he said. ‘I view myself as a franchise quarterback. If the Saints don’t view me that way then I have to leave.’ To me, that’s not controversial, at all.”
Plus, a look back at "Ambush", the onside kick that propelled the black and gold to a Super Bowl win ten years ago.
