Police name suspect accused of stealing artwork and carts from Jackson Square artists

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Police now have a suspect after some artists in Jackson Square say their carts were stolen and artwork was thrown into the river just over a week ago.
Police say they have an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Landon Semone for theft.
This comes after around a dozen artists say their carts went missing on Jan. 31.
"You know, you come to work the next day and your office, and your studio and your place of business is gone, and kind of dealing with that. it's been tough," Sher Stewart said.
While some lost supplies, others said what they lost can’t be replaced.
“I lost a photo book that had probably 30 years of work in it of all my favorite artwork, and I lost about 10 watercolors that I had just done and they were probably some of the best that I ever did,” Bob Clift said.
Clift said he's working to repair what's left.
"I just found some wood in a dumpster, and I'm gonna start to rebuild my cart," Clift said. He brought FOX 8 to where the carts were stored across from Jackson Square.
"This is my cart. It was pulled out of the river by three of the artists. They found it floating down by the Natchez Riverboat," Clift said.
All of the carts are usually locked up, but the lock wasn’t damaged, which means whoever stolen them had to have had a key.
He took out some of the pieces left inside his cart--all had water damage.
"Once they get wet, you never get the wrinkles out," Clift said.
Other artists in Jackson Square sympathize with their peers who were targeted.
"The time and the effort and the creativity that went into producing these, and some of the material that was lost, they have to go out and buy new material and everything, but it's also really insulting for it to be dumped in the river," Lee Tucker said.
One gallery owner said he's collecting supplies for the victims, and they've already started trickling in.
"I worked out there for 12 years so I know that your whole life can be in those carts. Everything from your painting supplies to even the artwork that you sell," the artist, who goes by Tanner, said.
In the meantime, artists who lost from hundreds to thousands of dollars set up shop with what they have.
"I can still do portraits. I have an easel that I got in a salvage place, and I have a couple of chairs and table and I can still work. I've been out here about three days so far," Clift said.
"It's affected us all financially, for sure, and I know it's affected me emotionally. it's a violation," Stewart said.
There will be a fundraiser Wednesday evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cafe Istanbul to raise money for the artists.
