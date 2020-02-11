WANTED: Ring leader of alleged Baton Rouge gang accused of ordering two murders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the alleged leader of a violent drug organization in Baton Rouge.
Martrell Antonio Harris, 42, of Spring, Texas, is wanted on the charge of first-degree murder for ordering the April 2017 death of Lorenzo Dixon, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WAFB.
Investigators say Harris paid Dexter Collins, 39, $2,000 and two ounces of heroin to kill Dixon.
Other participants of the organization were offered advancement for carrying out the murder of Dixon, according to the arrest warrant.
Harris is also accused of ordering Dexter Collins to murder David Walker in September 2017, according to the arrest warrant for Collins.
Anyone with any information about Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
You can submit an anonymous tip from the Crime Stoppers website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 tips app to submit your tip.
You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
