Driver arrested following fatal car crash in Covington, charged with DWI

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On Feb. 11, Charles Juncker was arrested in connection to a fatal car crash that left one 91-year-old woman dead. This comes after STPSO reviewed the toxicology results.
The incident occurred on Nov. 25, 2019.
68-year-old Juncker was traveling southbound on West Frontage road before failing to get around a curve and going into the wrong lane and striking another vehicle.
The woman was a passenger riding with Juncker. After the accident, she was taken to the hospital where she died.
The driver of both vehicles, including Juncker, sustained no life-threatening injuries.
Juncker was charged with Vehicular Homicide and a DWI.
