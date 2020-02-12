Driver arrested following fatal car crash in Covington, charged with DWI

Charles Juncker (DOB 12/31/1952) of Covington was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on February 11, 2020. (Source: STPSO)
February 12, 2020 at 9:53 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 9:53 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On Feb. 11, Charles Juncker was arrested in connection to a fatal car crash that left one 91-year-old woman dead. This comes after STPSO reviewed the toxicology results.

The incident occurred on Nov. 25, 2019.

68-year-old Juncker was traveling southbound on West Frontage road before failing to get around a curve and going into the wrong lane and striking another vehicle.

The woman was a passenger riding with Juncker. After the accident, she was taken to the hospital where she died.

The driver of both vehicles, including Juncker, sustained no life-threatening injuries.

Juncker was charged with Vehicular Homicide and a DWI.

