Former leader of TX health department slated to lead La. Department of Health

Courtney Phillips is expected to be named Louisiana's new Secretary of the Department of Health, a source told The Texas Tribune. (Source: Office of the Governor)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | February 12, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 12:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Courtney Phillips is expected to join the Louisiana Department of Health after working for Texas’ health department for a little over a year, according to an article by the Texas Tribune.

Christine Mann, a spokesperson for the Texas health commission, has not given a direct answer as to whether or Phillips has told the governor about resigning. The Texas Tribune reported her saying there was “nothing new to report”.

Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for the Lousiana governor stated on Wednesday that, “We have not yet named a new secretary for the department of health.”

