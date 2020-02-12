No. 25 LSU rallies to get past Missouri

LSU forward Darius Days (No. 0) (Source: Craig Loper/WAFB-TV)
February 11, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 10:15 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 25 LSU men’s basketball team was down by 12 points late in the first half but rallied to beat Missouri in the PMAC on Tuesday.

LSU (18-6, 9-2 SEC) pulled out the 82-78 win over Missouri (11-13, 3-8 SEC).

Skylar Mays led LSU once again with 23 points. Darius Days recorded another double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

