No. 25 LSU rallies to get past Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 25 LSU men’s basketball team was down by 12 points late in the first half but rallied to beat Missouri in the PMAC on Tuesday.
LSU (18-6, 9-2 SEC) pulled out the 82-78 win over Missouri (11-13, 3-8 SEC).
Skylar Mays led LSU once again with 23 points. Darius Days recorded another double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
