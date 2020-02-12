Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TODDLER'S DEATH-SENTENCING
3 more relatives sentenced in 2016 death of a Tucson toddler
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Three more relatives have been sentenced in connection with the 2016 beating death of a Tucson toddler. Tucson TV station KOLD reports Ambrosio Veranza Pavon received three years’ probation and 30 days in jail and was taken into custody. He’s listed in court documents as a grandparent of Adam Mada, who was 20 months old when he died in March 2016. Another grandparent _ Leticia Henderson _ also was taken into custody Monday after receiving three years’ probation and 30 days in jail with all but three days suspended. Pima County prosecutors say the boy’s aunt and foster caregiver_ Leticia Elizabeth Henderson _ was sentenced to three years’ probation and 30 days in jail with all days suspended.
PHOENIX GARBAGE COLLECTION-RATE HIKE
Phoenix City Council OKs rate hike for garbage collection
PHOENIX (AP) — The cost of garbage collection in Phoenix is going up. The Phoenix City Council approved staff’s recommendation Tuesday to increase the current monthly residential solid waste rate of $26.80. The increase of will be phased in over two years, with residential customers paying an additional $3.75 in their April 2020 bill and another increase of $3.25 in January 2021. The decision to approve the increase in the solid waste monthly rate was based on feedback from the public gathered by Phoenix Public Works Department staff, who carried out a community outreach strategy during the months of December 2019 and January 2020. More than 5,800 collected surveys from the community showed a 90% satisfaction with the city’s delivery of solid waste services.
JUDGE APPOINTED-PIMA COUNTY
Governor appoints Goodwin to fill Pima County court opening
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Pima County prosecutor will fill a vacancy on the Superior Court bench. An announcement by Gov. Doug Ducey's office says Ducey appointed J. Alan Goodwin to fill the vacancy created by Judge Charles V. Harrington's retirement. Goodwin is currently chief of the Special Victims Bureau of the County Attorney's Office, which he joined in 2012. Goodwin previously worked as a lawyer for the U.S. Air Force and for the State of Alaska Department of Law and worked in in private practice.
NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY SHOOTING-SENTENCING
Sentencing in fatal campus shooting little relief to victims
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man who fired shots on a quiet college campus before dawn more than four years ago, killing one and injuring three others, is going to prison. Steven Jones was sentenced Tuesday to six years behind bars for the death of 20-year-old Colin Brough. The punishment brought little relief to Brough's family and three others who were injured in the shooting. Officials at Northern Arizona University said it was the first deadly shooting at the school since it was founded in 1899. The sounds of gunfire stirred fears of a mass shooting before police learned Jones was solely responsible.
MATERNAL-INFANT HEALTH
GOP lawmakers push maternal, infant health plans
PHOENIX (AP) — A series of proposals from two Republican senators would boost funding for programs designed to increase care for new mothers and infants. The proposals announced Tuesday by Sens. Kate Brophy McGee and Heather Carter include providing dental care to pregnant women on the state’s Medicaid program and adding tests for two potentially fatal disorders to those already included in newborn screenings. Taken together, the proposals would cost about $18 million a year. Carter argues that healthier moms and babies could actually save money. The proposals are backed by the March of Dimes.
BALLOT-HARVESTING-ARIZONA
Ballot harvesting ban stays for Arizona presidential primary
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court will allow a 2016 Arizona law barring anyone but a family member or caregiver from returning another person's early ballot to remain in force pending an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Tuesday’s order from the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals means the law banning so-called “ballot harvesting” will remain in force through the March 17 presidential preference election. Only Democrats are voting in that election after the Republican Party chose to forego a primary. The appeals court last month found that the law violated the Voting Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-ARIZONA-MCSALLY
McSally formally launches Arizona 2020 campaign with video
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Martha McSally has formally launched her campaign in one of the most hotly contested Senate races of the 2020 election. McSally has been hiring staff, raising money and campaigning for nearly a year but officially kicked off her election bid with a video posted Tuesday to her social media accounts. The 3 1/2-minute video offers a preview of McSally's message for the coming months. McSally is likely to face retired Democratic astronaut Mark Kelly in the November election. The winner will finish the last two years of the late Republican Sen. John McCain's last term in the Senate.
FLAGSTAFF-FLOOD CONTROL
Flagstaff flood control project receives federal funding
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff's mayor is hailing the federal government's commitment of $52 million for a major flood control project planned for the northern Arizona city. Mayor Coral Evans says the Army Corps of Engineers' inclusion of the planned spending in its work plan for the current federal fiscal year enables work on the Rio de Flag project to begin in earnest. Evans says the system's water drainage, diversion and detention facilities will protect Flagstaff from potentially catastrophic effects of flooding from storm runoff and allow economic development of currently threatened areas. Evans thanks multiple members of the state's congressional delegation for their support for the project. The project includes a system of channels and a flood wall..