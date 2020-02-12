Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL after suspension for helmet attack; now eligible to rejoin Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that Myles Garrett has been reinstated and is now eligible to rejoin the Cleveland Browns.
Garrett was suspended indefinitely on Nov. 15 for his role in an on-field physical altercation with quarterback Mason Rudolph when the Browns took on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The former No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft ripped Rudolph’s helmet off and hit him in the head with it.
“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” said Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”
The Browns defensive end met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday. His reinstatement, which came two days later, means Garrett can now participate in offseason workouts.
The 24-year-old missed six games of the 2019 season as part of the indefinite suspension.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.