Zack: Windy and warm ahead of a strong front tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Big changes are on the way over the next 24 hours as we trade in the warmth and humidity for more of a winter feel going into the end of the week.
Expect strong southerly winds to kick up through this afternoon as a cold front approaches the area from the west. This will lead to a few sporadic showers throughout the daylight hours today with the better rain chances coming later tonight as the front crosses the area. Highs will once again be near 80 degrees.
We go from 80 today to the 50s come Thursday as the front pushes offshore sending a chilly, northerly breeze into the area. Any lingering rain will come to an end during the morning hours on Thursday but clouds will hang tough for most of the day making for one of those raw, winter days.
It all pays off in the end as we will see a fabulous forecast for Friday going into another big parade weekend. Valentine’s Day Friday will bring bright sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. We carry the chilly but nice weather into the first half of the weekend. Unfortunately the second half of the weekend may not be as nice as the first half as Sunday’s parades could be in jeopardy with rain moving back into the forecast. That’s something we will be watching over the coming days.
