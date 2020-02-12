Zack: Windy and warm ahead of a strong front tonight

It all pays off in the end as we will see a fabulous forecast for Friday going into another big parade weekend. Valentine’s Day Friday will bring bright sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. We carry the chilly but nice weather into the first half of the weekend. Unfortunately the second half of the weekend may not be as nice as the first half as Sunday’s parades could be in jeopardy with rain moving back into the forecast. That’s something we will be watching over the coming days.