FOX 8, other media outlets allowed to attend Saints-Archdiocese email hearing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8, along with other members of the local media, will allowed to be in court for a hear on the question of whether emails and other communications between the Archdiocese of New Orleans and executives of the New Orleans Saints should remain confidential.
The decision was made Thursday (Feb. 13) in Civil District Court.
The hearing to which FOX 8, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and other media outlets seek access is set for Feb. 20 before former Civil District Court Judge Carolyn Gill-Jefferson.
The Times-Picayune | The Advocate co-owner John Georges may have participated in behind the scenes communications involving the Archdiocese’s release of credibly accused pedophile priests, according to FOX 8 sources.
According to court records filed by the attorneys for alleged church sex abuse victims, the Saints, team owner Gayle Benson, and communications executive Greg Bensel were not the only local, influential people with deep ties to the Archdiocese that were involved in managing the fallout from the sexual abuse crisis.
Georges said that FOX 8 sources were incorrect.
The group, SNAP, said if the team has nothing to hide, it should produce the emails in question.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.