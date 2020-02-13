Georgia man caught on video stopping shoplifting suspect with shopping cart

February 13, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 11:09 AM

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (Gray News) - A shopper at a Georgia Walmart was able to use his shopping cart to stop a suspect running from police.

The Peachtree City Police Department released surveillance and body camera video showing the man’s quick-thinking actions in the parking lot that knocked the suspected shoplifter off his feet.

While police were thankful for the help, officers said they don’t want to encourage anybody to do the same thing.

“If the decision is made to do so, please consider the safety of yourself and all those around you as a priority,” said the police department in a Facebook post.

WAGA reports the suspect, 41-year-old Marcus Smith, is charged with felony shoplifting and obstruction. No one was injured during the foot pursuit.

