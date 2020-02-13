GoDaddy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $60.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 34 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.
The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $780.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $777 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $137 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.99 billion.
GoDaddy expects full-year revenue of $3.32 billion.
GoDaddy shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $70.88, a decrease of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDDY