Hard Rock International plans legal action over building collapse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hard Rock International said the tragic collapse at 1031 Canal St. in New Orleans in October has tarnished its reputation around the world, despite the fact it had nothing to do with the construction of the building.
The company is seeking all legal recourse due to the reputation damage to the name, especially when it comes to the “Boycott Hard Rock Movement” that has taken place in New Orleans.
Hard Rock International said it understands the difficult situation caused by the collapse, but remains “puzzled and frustrated” by the length of time it has taken to recover any bodies and demolish the building.
“Hard Rock is committed to New Orleans and its people, and stands ready to appropriately assist in helping the community in their efforts to bring a resolution to the families who continue to suffer,” the company said in a news release. “Although Hard Rock International had no involvement or role in the development, design or construction of the building, or in selecting the various contractors and subcontractors hired, we have extended our support and collaboration by providing meals for first responders, providing millions of dollars to remove the cranes, and helping fund advertising and online campaigns to support area businesses impacted by the tragic building collapse.”
Hard Rock said it is committed to New Orleans and its people, and is ready to assist the community in helping recover.
Family members and concerned citizens held a vigil Sunday night to mark the four month anniversary of the collapse.
The city plans to demolish the building in March.
