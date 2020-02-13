Hard Rock International plans legal action over building collapse

“Hard Rock is committed to New Orleans and its people, and stands ready to appropriately assist in helping the community in their efforts to bring a resolution to the families who continue to suffer,” the company said in a news release. “Although Hard Rock International had no involvement or role in the development, design or construction of the building, or in selecting the various contractors and subcontractors hired, we have extended our support and collaboration by providing meals for first responders, providing millions of dollars to remove the cranes, and helping fund advertising and online campaigns to support area businesses impacted by the tragic building collapse.”