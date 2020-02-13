Man charged with giving fake asbestos results to Terrebonne schools

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Federal prosecutors said a man who was supposed to monitor asbestos at Terrebonne Parish schools submitted false reports for years.
Mark Victoriano is accused of turning in fake air monitoring and lab testing reports between 2015 and 2017.
He is accused of defrauding the school board out of more than $200,000.
According to a federal indictment released this month, Victoriano was not an accredited asbestos inspector and forged signatures. His lawyer wouldn’t comment on the accusations.
