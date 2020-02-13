Man indicted for January murder inside New Orleans East Walmart

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of killing a man and injuring a woman in a New Orleans East Walmart has been indicted for murder, according to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.
Kentrell Banks (alias Kentrell Baham) was charged with the second-degree murder of 28-year-old London McKnight and with the attempted second-degree murder of a 25-year-old woman in the two-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury.
Banks, 31, faces a mandatory lifetime prison term if convicted of the murder charge.
Banks entered the store on Chef Menteur Highway just before 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. He approached McKnight near the store's front checkout lanes and began firing several shots from a handgun, prosecutors said.
McKnight died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, while the woman survived a gunshot that struck her foot as an uninvolved bystander.
A New Orleans Police Department officer working a paid security detail at the store responded immediately to the gunfire. He ordered Banks to drop his weapon, then apprehended and handcuffed him before the suspect could reach the main exit.
Video surveillance cameras inside the store recorded images of the killing and showed Banks to be the perpetrator, prosecutors said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.