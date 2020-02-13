Much cooler Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cold front will bring much cooler weather on Thursday. Some spotty light rain may linger throughout the day but it should generally be dry with lots of clouds and a gusty breeze.
The sun returns on Friday but cool temperatures will remain.
The weekend starts nice on Saturday but there is a threat for rain returning on Sunday. It’s too soon to say how much rain or how long it will last but the parades could be impacted.
A warm-up early next week could mean temperatures near 80 degrees once again before another cool down by midweek.
