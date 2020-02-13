6 must-have throws this Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What’s Mardi Gras without catching some throws? There are plenty of fun things to catch during the Mardi Gras season, but here are a couple items that should be on your list to catch this year during Carnival.
1. Krewe of Nyx Purse
The Krewe of Nyx is one of New Orleans’ largest all-female Mardi Gras krewes. Their motto is “friends come and go, but a sister is forever.” Their hand-decorated purses are one of the most sought after Mardi Gras throws.
2. Krewe of Zulu Coconuts
Zule is one of the most iconic parades. Zule rides on Mardi Gras day and is one of the oldest parades having been founded in 1909. Their signature coconuts are one of the most prized throws.
3. Krewe of Muses Shoe
The Krewe of Muses shoe is one of the most iconic Mardi Gras throws out there. The shoe is also one of the rarest throws to catch. Nabbing one of these glittery-pink heels is quite the feat to accomplish but its worth a try.
4. Krewe of Endymion
The motto of the Krewe of Endymion is “throw ‘till it hurts.” The super krewe has over 3,000 riders on 37 floats. The krewe is generous with their throws as they toss more than 15 million throws along the parade route. Endymion is one of the premier parades during Mardi Gras so don’t miss this opportunity.
5. Krewe of Bacchus
This year’s theme for the Krewe of Bacchus is “The Wild, Wild West.” The krewe will be throwing out new light-up cowboy hats and bolo ties.
6. Rex Doubloons
Rex, the King of Carnival, is the oldest parade in Mardi Gras having been founded in 1872. Many Mardi Gras traditions have originated from Rex, like the purple, green and gold colors. First started in 1960, Rex’s signature throw are doubloons that have become a collector’s item.
For more info on the parades and routes, visit nolaweekend.com.
