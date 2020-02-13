NOPD officer saves man having heart attack

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Department officer is credited with saving the life of a man who was having a heart attack on Feb. 11.
Lt. Salvatore Caronna was heading to court when he was flagged down by an Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy where a man was lying unconscious on the ground.
Caronna performed CPR until emergency services arrived and the man regained a heartbeat before being transported to the hospital.
New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said that Caronna’s actions and quick thinking were instrumental in saving the man’s life.
“The NOPD commends Lt. Caronna’s quick and heroic actions. We are so thankful that our officer had the skills to help keep one of our citizens alive until EMS arrived,” said NOPD Superintendent, Shaun Ferguson.
