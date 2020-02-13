Panthers gear yard sale will include autographed memorabilia from Ron Rivera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Panthers fans have the opportunity to get autographed team memorabilia this weekend with a donation to the Humane Society of Charlotte.
Men and women’s Panthers apparel will also be up for grabs, as well as new and gently used items from Ron and Stephanie Rivera, coaches, and players.
“Items for sale include autographed collectors memorabilia and items from Ron Rivera’s personal collection,” Humane Society of Charlotte posted.
There will be a limit of two items per person for limited edition Panthers memorabilia, and a $5 donation is required for all autographed items.
The yard sale is happening Saturday, February 15 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Humane Society of Charlotte, located at 2700 Toomey Avenue.
“All memorabilia is available on a first-come, first-served basis. HSC is unable to guarantee items that will be featured in the sale,” the Humane Society of Charlotte posted.
The Riveras will also be on site for photos and autographs.
All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Charlotte.
